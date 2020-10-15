Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Rating Lowered by BofA Securities

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was downgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $154.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $143.00. BofA Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.24% from the stock’s current price.

VMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Argus downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.26.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $147.73 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $153.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 31.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,736,000 after acquiring an additional 297,346 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 531,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after buying an additional 34,092 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 70,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

