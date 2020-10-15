Wabtec Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:WAB)

Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Wabtec has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of WAB opened at $64.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.54. Wabtec has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $81.75.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,382 shares in the company, valued at $828,747.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 50,000 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $3,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wabtec from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wabtec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

