Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

