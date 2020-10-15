Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

WAFD traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $22.62. 392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,406. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Washington Federal has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $38.18.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Randall H. Talbot bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $122,748.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,447.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,378 shares of company stock valued at $171,336. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

WAFD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Washington Federal from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

