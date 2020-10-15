Watchstone Group plc (WTG.L) (LON:WTG) Shares Gap Up to $59.50

Watchstone Group plc (WTG.L) (LON:WTG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $59.50, but opened at $61.00. Watchstone Group plc (WTG.L) shares last traded at $61.40, with a volume of 5,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 million and a PE ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 64.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 100.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

Watchstone Group plc (WTG.L) Company Profile (LON:WTG)

Watchstone Group plc engages in the insurance telematics business in the United Kingdom. It offers ingenie, a cloud based platform for an insurance broker focuses on telematics technology. The company was formerly known as Quindell Plc and changed its name to Watchstone Group plc in November 2015. Watchstone Group plc was founded in 2000 and is based in Eastleigh, the United Kingdom.

