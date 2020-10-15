Wedbush Raises Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target to $46.00

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.56) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dillard’s from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.71.

NYSE:DDS opened at $46.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.40. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.82) by $4.45. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dillard’s will post -6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,358,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,781,000 after buying an additional 159,352 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth $4,403,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Dillard’s by 2,864.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 114,883 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,749,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Dillard’s by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 45,261 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

