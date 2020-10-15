Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Realogy (RLGY)

Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/8/2020 – Realogy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

10/7/2020 – Realogy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/1/2020 – Realogy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/29/2020 – Realogy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/15/2020 – Realogy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Realogy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2020 – Realogy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/21/2020 – Realogy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/21/2020 – Realogy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Realogy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of RLGY remained flat at $$10.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 6,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,497. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.92. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $13.88.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Realogy news, Director Michael J. Williams bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 120.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 917,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 500,900 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 102.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 74.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,648,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,327 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 35.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,930,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,318 shares during the period.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

