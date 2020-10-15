Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $95.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Scotiabank cut Eastman Chemical from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.74.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $85.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.50. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $86.72.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.03%.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

