Wells Fargo & Company Raises Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $340.00

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.38.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD stock opened at $297.91 on Thursday. Air Products & Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $310.73. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 38,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.