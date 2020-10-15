Wells Fargo & Company Trims Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Target Price to $7.00

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $5.79 on Thursday. Consolidated Communications has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $439.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $325.18 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 395.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 23.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 23.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.