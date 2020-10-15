West Branch Capital LLC Acquires 1,856 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 203.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 366,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,469,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $232,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at $16,931,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $380.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $382.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $349.00 and its 200 day moving average is $321.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. CSFB boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.65.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

