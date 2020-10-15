West Branch Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up 1.2% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Paypal by 5.6% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,409,120.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,264,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.98.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $207.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $212.45. The firm has a market cap of $243.74 billion, a PE ratio of 95.29, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.65.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

