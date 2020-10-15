West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) Getting Neutral Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) has been trending neutral on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. West Mountain Environmental earned a media sentiment score of 0.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of West Mountain Environmental stock opened at C$0.02 on Thursday. West Mountain Environmental has a 1 year low of C$0.02 and a 1 year high of C$0.08.

West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.

