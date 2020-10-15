Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Westrock (NYSE:WRK) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $57.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Westrock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westrock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Shares of WRK opened at $38.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average is $30.01. Westrock has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. Westrock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westrock will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Westrock by 112.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 1,351.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 60.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 121.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

