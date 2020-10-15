WeTrust (TRST) Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 32.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $739,220.37 and $410.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006133 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $555.48 or 0.04883043 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00051216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031933 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

