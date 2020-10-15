Whitbread (LON:WTB) Shares Gap Down to $2,245.00

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2,245.00, but opened at $2,163.00. Whitbread shares last traded at $2,124.00, with a volume of 262,281 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,302.45 ($30.08) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,134.72 ($40.96).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,304.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,477.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In related news, insider Louise Smalley sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,328 ($30.42), for a total transaction of £40,553.76 ($52,983.75).

About Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

