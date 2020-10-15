William Blair Begins Coverage on Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG)

William Blair started coverage on shares of Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Frogads in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Frogads in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Frogads in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Frogads in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Summit Redstone started coverage on shares of Frogads in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.67.

FROG opened at $73.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.59. Frogads has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $90.80.

In other Frogads news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 638,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $26,106,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,709,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,635,113.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $20,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,354,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,956,656.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,523,177 shares of company stock valued at $103,248,403 over the last three months.

About Frogads

FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.

