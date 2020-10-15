William Blair Comments on Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) – William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $7.87 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.84. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s FY2024 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Shares of BMY opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average is $59.78. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.90 billion, a PE ratio of -609.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $162,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,888,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,988,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984,471 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,622,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,307,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,759,000 after acquiring an additional 601,947 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.9% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,851,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,428,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,210,000 after acquiring an additional 31,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

