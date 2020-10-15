William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International in a report released on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. William Blair also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.97.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $408.78 million, a PE ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 0.53.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $36.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.27 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,688,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,442,000 after buying an additional 826,762 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,427,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 5,264.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 566,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 555,542 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 472.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 514,233 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 424,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,545,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,538,000 after buying an additional 361,257 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $948,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,206,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,716,890.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.