William Blair Weighs in on Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. William Blair also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.07%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $25.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,048 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3,383.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 677,446 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $454,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,859 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,963 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

