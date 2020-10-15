Wing (WING) Price Down 5.5% This Week

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. In the last week, Wing has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Wing has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $9.84 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing token can currently be purchased for $17.44 or 0.00153311 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00272507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00093986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00036173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.46 or 0.01480901 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 246.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.84 or 0.00877645 BTC.

Wing Token Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

