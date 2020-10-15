Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Wingstop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 12th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WING. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Wingstop from $135.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.56.

NASDAQ WING opened at $130.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 135.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.03. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.46 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 93.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 14.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Wingstop by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 240,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,355,000 after buying an additional 84,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $966,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

