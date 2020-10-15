WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYZD. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 212,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 400,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter.

HYZD opened at $21.07 on Thursday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 22nd.

