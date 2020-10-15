WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.33-2.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $830-854 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $848.51 million.WNS also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 2.33-2.48 EPS.
NYSE:WNS opened at $67.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day moving average of $55.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.45. WNS has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.
WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.32 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 11.27%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.
About WNS
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.
