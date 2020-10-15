Xaar plc (XAR.L) (LON:XAR) Shares Gap Up to $127.00

Shares of Xaar plc (XAR.L) (LON:XAR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $127.00, but opened at $133.50. Xaar plc (XAR.L) shares last traded at $125.61, with a volume of 479,286 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 67.32. The company has a market cap of $96.25 million and a P/E ratio of -4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

About Xaar plc (XAR.L) (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and 3D Printing. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3D printing systems, inks and fluids, and system components.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Xaar plc (XAR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xaar plc (XAR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.