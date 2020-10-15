Xaya Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20,688.00 (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. During the last seven days, Xaya has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $20,688.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000402 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 66.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Xaya

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 53,459,928 coins and its circulating supply is 44,317,801 coins. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io.

Buying and Selling Xaya

Xaya can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

