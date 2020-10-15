XEL (XEL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $219.00

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. XEL has a market capitalization of $313,836.50 and approximately $219.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XEL has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One XEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000233 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 57.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL Coin Profile

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . XEL’s official website is xel.org

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

