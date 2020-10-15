Xpediator (LON:XPD) Shares Gap Down to $27.00

Xpediator PLC (LON:XPD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.00, but opened at $26.00. Xpediator shares last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 56,671 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 million and a PE ratio of 63.33.

Get Xpediator alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Xpediator’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It operates in three segments: Freight Forwarding, Affinity, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding and courier solutions by road, ocean, and air, as well as stock management, short and long term warehousing, and on site packing services; and B2B freight forwarding and courier services to the e-commerce, food, procurement, and oil industries.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Xpediator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xpediator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.