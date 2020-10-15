XPEL Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,089 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,685% compared to the average daily volume of 61 call options.

In other XPEL news, Director Mike Klonne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $275,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 33,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $954,415.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,988,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,846,268.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,163 in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 157.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of XPEL by 44.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the second quarter worth $67,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of XPEL by 237.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in XPEL during the second quarter valued at $141,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $756.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. XPEL has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. Analysts anticipate that XPEL will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

