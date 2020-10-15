Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the local business review company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on YELP. Truist increased their target price on Yelp from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered Yelp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Yelp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.19.

Get Yelp alerts:

YELP stock opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.00. Yelp has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yelp will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $58,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $44,919.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,980 shares of company stock valued at $409,717. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Yelp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 86,312 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the second quarter worth about $1,640,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 87.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 418,439 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 195,098 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 72.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,243 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 300,350 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.