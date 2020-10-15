Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.89

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.89 and traded as high as $7.04. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 45,530 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YTEN shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Securities upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience Inc will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Yield10 Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

