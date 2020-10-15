Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.46. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 57.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 748.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.42. 5,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,942. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.29. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.