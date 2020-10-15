Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. Willdan Group reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $83.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of WLDN opened at $30.19 on Monday. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $39.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Willdan Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Willdan Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Willdan Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Willdan Group by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Willdan Group by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

