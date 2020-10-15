Zacks: Analysts Expect Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Capstead Mortgage’s earnings. Capstead Mortgage posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capstead Mortgage.

Get Capstead Mortgage alerts:

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.16 million during the quarter. Capstead Mortgage had a negative net margin of 53.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 117,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 27,943 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Capstead Mortgage by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,332,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 207,305 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Capstead Mortgage by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Capstead Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at $656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Capstead Mortgage stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 19.66 and a quick ratio of 19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.33. Capstead Mortgage has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $8.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Read More: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstead Mortgage (CMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstead Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.