Zacks: Analysts Expect Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.41. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 57.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $14.21. 1,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,942. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.29.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

