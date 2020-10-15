Zacks: Analysts Expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts predict that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Tilray reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $50.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.99 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 259.60% and a negative return on equity of 77.77%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on TLRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

In other news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $2,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,077,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,428,104.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 279,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $2,035,546.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 398,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,888.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,284,608 shares of company stock valued at $7,017,746. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $657,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $1,383,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Tilray by 58.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $5.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.92. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

