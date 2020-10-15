Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) will announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 70.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $162.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.21. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.