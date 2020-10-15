Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) to Announce $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) to post $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.97. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti boosted their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibraltar Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.53. The company had a trading volume of 908 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,214. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.60. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 16.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 12.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at $136,000.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

