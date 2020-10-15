Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PPL’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.59. PPL posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPL will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

PPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.50 to $29.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.42. 39,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,669,021. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. PPL has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 36,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 65,880 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 67,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of PPL by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 37,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

