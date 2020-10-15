Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIGL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 127.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,511,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,535 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 174,326 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 380.2% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,680,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,529 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,604,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,405,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 587,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

RIGL stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $444.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

