Zacks: Brokerages Expect Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings. Capitala Finance posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capitala Finance.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 million. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 111.41%.

CPTA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Capitala Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.88.

CPTA stock opened at $9.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 16.25 and a current ratio of 16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.54. Capitala Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 208,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 152,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

