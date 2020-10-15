Zacks: Brokerages Expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.88. Encompass Health posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $4.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

NYSE:EHC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.70. 1,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.80. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.64%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

