Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.07). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Marchex had a negative net margin of 29.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.23 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCHX. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Marchex in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Marchex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marchex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Marchex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Marchex by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,624 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Marchex by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 109,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.92. 145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,036. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $84.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

