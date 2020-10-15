Zacks: Brokerages Expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Travelzoo posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.20). Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 million.

TZOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

TZOO opened at $6.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $76.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 66,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

