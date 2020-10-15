Zacks: Brokerages Expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Urban Outfitters posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Urban Outfitters.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

URBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

In other news, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $285,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,904 shares of company stock worth $755,095 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,870,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $89,346,000 after acquiring an additional 91,664 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 599,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,321,000 after purchasing an additional 67,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,553,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,651,000 after acquiring an additional 82,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 39.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,327,089 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,898,000 after acquiring an additional 375,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.39. The company had a trading volume of 22,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.58. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $31.41.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.