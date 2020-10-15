Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) to Hold

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

Shares of HASI opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average is $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 31.48 and a quick ratio of 31.48. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $46.38.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,313.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,397,000 after acquiring an additional 84,491 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after acquiring an additional 44,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 910,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after acquiring an additional 71,631 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 10.9% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 844,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after acquiring an additional 83,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 97.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 416,949 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

