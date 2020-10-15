Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) to Hold

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RUBY. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

Shares of RUBY opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $439.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.09. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 603,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

