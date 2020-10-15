Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,970.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,703.33.

GOOG stock opened at $1,568.08 on Monday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,066.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,528.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,432.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

