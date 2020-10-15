Zacks Investment Research Lowers Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Andersons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Andersons from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Andersons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Andersons in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $21.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $717.75 million, a PE ratio of -127.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Andersons has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.83. Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Andersons will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Andersons by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Andersons by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

