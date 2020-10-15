Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Dropbox alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on DBX. Bank of America lowered Dropbox from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities lowered Dropbox from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dropbox from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Dropbox from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of DBX opened at $19.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 283.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Dropbox had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $37,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $88,242.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,555. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 58.8% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 409.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dropbox (DBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.